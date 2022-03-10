Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Achieves $371,205.10

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $371,205.10 and approximately $61,851.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.78 or 0.06616712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

