Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.09. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,729. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Materion by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Materion by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

