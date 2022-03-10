Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MAV4 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.89). 2,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.21. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock has a market cap of £82.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than Â£1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year.

