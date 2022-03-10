Maxcoin (MAX) Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $240,684.07 and $594.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.06 or 0.99987041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00071311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.97 or 0.00252660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00137033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00260043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

