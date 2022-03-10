Mchain Price Hits $0.0001 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Mchain has a total market cap of $8,872.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008330 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000240 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,209,300 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.