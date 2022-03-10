Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.75. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 81,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

