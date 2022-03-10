MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.14. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,074 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

