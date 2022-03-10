Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,494. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

