MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,607. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.83. The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

