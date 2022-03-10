Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $172,285.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00260964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,880,429 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

