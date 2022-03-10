Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.88

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 15052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

