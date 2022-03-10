Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.50

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.23.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

