Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00266340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.74 or 0.00576686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

