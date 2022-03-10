Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 2,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Specifically, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MERC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $939.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

