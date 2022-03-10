Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

