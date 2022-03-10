Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

