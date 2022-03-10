Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90.
In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
