Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $6.44. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 16,178 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $30,764.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

