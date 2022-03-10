Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.21. 24,802,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,385,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.05. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

