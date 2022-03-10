Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,820,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,385,508. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

