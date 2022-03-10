Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.12

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $29,598.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,858,162 coins and its circulating supply is 79,858,064 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

