Meter Governance Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $287,974.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003584 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

