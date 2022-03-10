Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
