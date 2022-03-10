Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

