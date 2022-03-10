Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.