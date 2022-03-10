Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in February

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Metro has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metro (MTTWF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.