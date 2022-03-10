Metronome (MET) Market Cap Tops $28.56 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $25,734.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.44 or 0.06591367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.51 or 0.99926329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,899,919 coins and its circulating supply is 13,755,345 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

