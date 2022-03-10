Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1,240.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,388.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,477.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,504.07. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,054.01 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

