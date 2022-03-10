MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,685 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MFA Financial worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 414,172 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MFA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,483. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

