M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 151,617 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,617 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Atmos Energy worth $48,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.