M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 118,549 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 118,549 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $31,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $993,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.62. 128,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,425. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.