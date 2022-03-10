M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 13,624 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $37,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.96 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

