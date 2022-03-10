M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 177,927 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,927 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $39,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 23,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

