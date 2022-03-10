M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 431,331 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,331 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of KE worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of KE by 182.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 109.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 156,198 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $5,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KE by 57.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,932,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 741,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,474,748. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $72.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

