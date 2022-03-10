M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,368,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.67% of REE Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94. REE Automotive Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

