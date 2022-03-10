M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $35,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

NYSE RACE traded down $5.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,256. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.67. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

