M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $20.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.68. 27,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,578. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $293.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

