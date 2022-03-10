M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Graco worth $27,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,161. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

