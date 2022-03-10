M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $21,773,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $170.10. 8,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

