M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.48 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,964 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $32,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of A. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.26. 15,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,500. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.