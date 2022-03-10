M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $52.06 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $52,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.04. 2,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

