M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 20,257 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of UniFirst worth $33,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 31.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $169.98. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.01. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $168.18 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

