M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710,006 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $46,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 579,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 7,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,492. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

