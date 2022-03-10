M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 159,529 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,529 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Sysco worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 27,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.