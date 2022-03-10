M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,636 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,642 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $12.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.18. 5,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.66 and its 200-day moving average is $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.39 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

