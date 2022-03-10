M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,213,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,213,175 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 449,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

