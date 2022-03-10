M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,086 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,086 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $42,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. 203,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,204. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

