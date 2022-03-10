M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 707,663 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707,663 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.12% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $43,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,505,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,308 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 844,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 219,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $12,484,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

