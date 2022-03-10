M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

M&G stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

