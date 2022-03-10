MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $37,415,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

