MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $706,721.93 and approximately $263.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013074 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,595,601 coins and its circulating supply is 172,293,673 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

