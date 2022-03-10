Michael T. Lavin Sells 7,475 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 104,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

