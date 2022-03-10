Michael T. Lavin Sells 7,475 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 104,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
