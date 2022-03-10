MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $436.75 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.46 and a 200-day moving average of $590.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

